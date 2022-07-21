Welcome to Campbellsville University

KY NAFSA and CU International Conference
June 26-28, 2017
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Gheens Recital Hall
New Student Orientation
Meet with an academic advisor; Schedule classes; Get a University ID; Meet upcoming students and More!
Upcoming Orientation Dates:
- June 30- July 1
- July 21-22
Summer Camps at CU!
Basketball! Football! Theater! Music! Kids College! Centri-Kid! More!
From May through July
KY NAFSA and CU International Conference
June 26-28, 2017
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Gheens Recital Hall
New Student Orientation
Meet with an academic advisor; Schedule classes; Get a University ID; Meet upcoming students and More!
Upcoming Orientation Dates:
- June 30- July 1
- July 21-22
Summer Camps at CU!
Basketball! Football! Theater! Music! Kids College! Centri-Kid! More!
From May through July
Campus and Regional Centers
Campbellsville
Elizabethtown Instructional Site
600 College Street Road Elizabethtown, KY. 42701 admissions@campbellsville.edu Website - https://www.campbellsville.edu/admissions/elizabethtown/
Conover Education Center, Harrodsburg
Brockman Center Hodgenville
Louisville Education Center
Noe Somerset Education Center
Owensboro Instructional Site
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 5664 Hwy. 56, Owensboro, KY. 42301 (270) 789-5366 slhundley@campbellsville.edu