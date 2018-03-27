Mar 27, 2018
As part of the Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky Partners in Prevention Network, Campbellsville University will be one of hundreds of organizations recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month during April with a pinwheel planting ceremony. The event, planned for Tuesday, April 3 at 1:45 p.m. on Stapp Lawn at Campbellsville University is open to the public. The […]
Mar 26, 2018
By Joan C. McKinney, director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Michelle Kuiper, sexual assault survivor, advocate and consultant, will be the keynote speaker to kick off Campbellsville University’s observance of Sexual Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month during chapel Wednesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. at Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky. […]
Mar 26, 2018
By Jesse Russell, student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – A Community Prayer Service in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will be Wednesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. in the Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky. “This service will be […]
Mar 23, 2018
By Steeley Shacklette, student news writer CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Gun shots are heard over a phone. The man shooting says he shot another man in self-defense. Were there two separate guns shot or only one? That’s the type of situation John Welsh, video forensic specialist with Louisville Metro Police, deals with nearly every day. […]
Mar 23, 2018
By Jesse Russell, student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Brittany Downey of Campbellsville, a senior at Campbellsville University, will be hosting her senior art show at The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery at 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, beginning March 26 through April 3. Downey’s art work will consist of digital illustrations, ceramics, 3D […]
Mar 16, 2018
By Kasey Ricketts, communications assistant, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – More than 60 students visited Campbellsville University for the Kentucky High School Journalism Association Spring Workshop on Thursday, March 15. The workshop was sponsored by the Kentucky High School Journalism Association – a statewide association that advocates for student high school journalism. “This […]
Mar 14, 2018
By Josh Christian, student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — “Some of us wonder why God isn’t answering our prayers. It is because God is answering an even bigger prayer. We are dreaming too small,” Dr. Joel Carwile, pastor of First Baptist Church in Athens, Ala. and a member of the […]
Mar 12, 2018
By Joan C. McKinney, director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Collin Pendleton, a senior at Campbellsville University from Columbia, Ky., is holding his senior art exhibit March 19 through March 23 in The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery at 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky. A reception in Pendleton’s honor will be from 2 p.m. until […]
Mar 12, 2018
By Josh Christian, student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Campbellsville University has recently received several national accolades pertaining to her academic instruction. Campbellsville University has been ranked nationally, among one of the universities that have the lowest student debt and students having a greater chance at repaying student loan debt, according […]
Mar 12, 2018
By Ariel C. Emberton, student news writer, Office of University Communication CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — The Rev. Bernard Crayton, pastor of Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky. and a Campbellsville University alumnus, will be speaking Wednesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. in Campbellsville University’s Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave, Campbellsville, Ky. Crayton will […]